Viterbo dance team competes in 5th straight Nationals this weekend

The Viterbo University competitive dance team is headed back to Nationals.

The V-Hawks secured an at-large bid this month to the 2026 NAIA National Championships in Topeka, Kan.

It’s Viterbo’s fifth consecutive nationals appearance — a streak that began just three years after the team was established as a varsity sport in 2018.

The V-Hawks have maintained an 87.47 average this season and set a new program record with a 91.14 score during the American Midwest Conference (AMC) finals.

The team also swept several major conference awards this year:

Trey’lon Salley: AMC Performer of the Year (and the first male to win AMC Dancer of the Week).

Erica Laskey: AMC Freshman of the Year.

Anna Luz: AMC Coach of the Year (second consecutive year).

All-Conference: Every dancer on the squad earned All-Conference honors, including seven first-team selections.

The V-Hawks return five All-Americans to the floor as they begin competition at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The preliminary round starts at 7 p.m. Friday, with Viterbo scheduled to perform fourth in the order. The finals begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, with the performance order determined by Friday’s scores.

A free live stream of the competition is available via the Urban Edge Network.