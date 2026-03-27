Viterbo dance team competes in 5th straight Nationals this weekend

The Viterbo University competitive dance team is headed back to Nationals.
The V-Hawks secured an at-large bid this month to the 2026 NAIA National Championships in Topeka, Kan.
It’s Viterbo’s fifth consecutive nationals appearance — a streak that began just three years after the team was established as a varsity sport in 2018.
The V-Hawks have maintained an 87.47 average this season and set a new program record with a 91.14 score during the American Midwest Conference (AMC) finals.
The team also swept several major conference awards this year:
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Trey’lon Salley: AMC Performer of the Year (and the first male to win AMC Dancer of the Week).
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Erica Laskey: AMC Freshman of the Year.
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Anna Luz: AMC Coach of the Year (second consecutive year).
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All-Conference: Every dancer on the squad earned All-Conference honors, including seven first-team selections.
The V-Hawks return five All-Americans to the floor as they begin competition at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
The preliminary round starts at 7 p.m. Friday, with Viterbo scheduled to perform fourth in the order. The finals begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, with the performance order determined by Friday’s scores.
A free live stream of the competition is available via the Urban Edge Network.