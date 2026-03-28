Wisconsin erases 3-1 deficit in final period, beats Michigan State in overtime to clinch Frozen Four berth

Wisconsin erased a 3-1 deficit in the final period and then beat Michigan State in overtime Saturday to clinch its first trip to the Frozen Four in 16 years.

The Badgers got a goal from captain Ben Dexheimer just 19 seconds into the extra period to stun the third-seeded Spartans, sending coach Mike Hastings to his third national semifinal overall and his first since taking over the Wisconsin program in 2023.

WISCONSIN GOES TO THE FROZEN FOUR BEN DEXHEIMER WINS IT IN OVERTIME FOR THE #BADGERS pic.twitter.com/yD2r2a75sL — Carter Joseph🦡 (@BadgerVideo7) March 28, 2026

That the Badgers were even in overtime took some doing, as they fell behind 3-1 with less than 12 minutes left in the game. But a goal from Luke Osburn at the 15:13 mark was followed just 34 seconds later by a goal from Gavin Morrissey to tie things up.

Dexheimer assisted on one goal, while Morrissey was credited with a pair of assists. Quinn Finley got the scoring going for Wisconsin early in the second period, grabbing his 17th goal of the season.

Goalie Daniel Hauser had 24 saves for the Badgers.

Wisconsin now moves onto the Frozen Four in Las Vegas next weekend, the first visit to championship weekend for the program since 2010 and just the third since 1992. The last of the Badgers seven national titles came in 2006.

They will likely see former WCHA rival North Dakota in the semifinals.