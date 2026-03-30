A sweep to start, LaFleur speaks | Mailbag

Grant reacts to the Brewers sweep of the White Sox and the full debut of ABS across MLB. Matt LaFleur speaks to reporters at the league meetings and Grant doesn’t like what he’s hearing. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Miz’s sophomore season, a B1G Sweet 16 | Free PhonesGrant outlines what the Brewers will need from Miz in his second season, and reacts to the first night of the Sweet 16. Free Phones Friday features calls on Dave Matthews, Tiger Woods and Waupaca.…Read More The Brewers are still the BrewersGrant reacts to the Brewers 14-2 win over the White Sox on Opening Day. Mike Clemens chimes in as he leaves the ballpark, Zach and Ebo check in from Monk's in Sun Prairie. See…Read More Who asked for all this? | Jesse TempleGrant is disappointed with many developments in sports and in sports media, and reacts to comments from Jeff Levering about the youth of the Brewers pitching staff. Jesse Temple makes his weekly…Read More Brewers rotation and OF are set, more Giannis sniping | Winkler & GarciaGrant reacts to the first iteration of the Brewers starting rotation and their announced platoon in CF. Are the Bucks and Giannis sniping at each other in the media? Dan Orlovsky makes waves, and…Read More Badgers loss aging POORLY | Mike HellerGrant reacts to the opening weekend of March Madness following Wisconsin's loss to High Point and talks Badgers with Mike Heller. The Brewers TV saga needs to end. Monday Mailbag closes the show.…Read More Season DIMINISHED? Bucks CHAOS? | Ti WindischGrant explains how failure in the NCAA tournament can't diminish a season, only prevent it becoming special. Ti Windisch joins to talk about the latest ESPN reporting about the Bucks decision making…Read More Badgers lose to High Point | Zach HeilprinGrant gives his reaction to another Badgers early exit from the tournament and takes calls. Zach Heilprin joins and shares postgame audio clips from players and Greg Gard. See…Read More WBC reaction, crashout over Brewers TV | OsenGrant reacts to the WBC and shares the latest on the Brewers from Maryvale. Are the Dolphins tanking around Malik Willis? Grant crashes out over people asking him about the new Brewers station and…Read More PrevNext