A sweep to start, LaFleur speaks | Mailbag

March 30, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

A sweep to start, LaFleur speaks | Mailbag

March 30, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

A sweep to start, LaFleur speaks | Mailbag

Grant reacts to the Brewers sweep of the White Sox and the full debut of ABS across MLB. Matt LaFleur speaks to reporters at the league meetings and Grant doesn’t like what he’s hearing. 

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