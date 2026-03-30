Brad Pfaff wants to bring Wisconsin stadium food prices down

Stadium food prices are getting out of hand, and Wisconsin state Sen. Brad Pfaff was in WIZM studio to discuss how legislative action could bring costs down for fans.

Pfaff (D-Onalaska) broke down his “Stop the Squeeze” bill, which would cap concession prices at state-funded stadiums at 20% profit margins.

We also compared what must be the best and worst concession deals in baseball — a St. Louis Cardinals ticket-food package that has to be cheaper than a lot of restaurants, while the LA Dodgers’ all-you-can-drink soda price is so steep that Pfaff couldn’t even guess the cost.

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Other topics on the show included discussing Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders Devin LeMahieu and Robin Vos working behind the scenes on a compromise for property tax relief and public school funding. Pfaff noted the irony of these closed-door talks, as all three men are set to leave office after this term, leaving the rank-and-file legislators, who are actually running for re-election out of the loop.

We started the show discussing the possibility of a special session called by Evers to establish a nonpartisan redistricting commission to create fair voting maps, and got into how the Legislature is already done with its work for the year — highlighting a state Senate session that lasted only one day this month in a frantic attempt to pass 111 bills, of which only 80 made it to a vote before leadership called it quits.