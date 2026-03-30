Opening Drive 3-30-26

March 30, 2026|In Eau Claire

Opening Drive 3-30-26

March 30, 2026|In Eau Claire

Opening Drive 3-30-26

UW-Eau Claire makes a big hire for their new head women’s basketball coach! Plus the Brewers begin their season with a sweep, the Badgers continue to roll, and the Bucks are eliminated.

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