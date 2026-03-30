Opening Drive 3-30-26

UW-Eau Claire makes a big hire for their new head women’s basketball coach! Plus the Brewers begin their season with a sweep, the Badgers continue to roll, and the Bucks are eliminated. Related Posts Sports Update for 3-27-26 The Brewers win on Opening Day! Plus the Badger Women's Basketball team wins and Badger Men's Hockey advances! Read More Blugolds Spring Sports Rolling as Gymnastics Caps Historic SeasonSpring sports are in full swing for the Blugolds, and there’s plenty to celebrate across the UW–Eau Claire athletic department. On the latest episode of Rolling with the Blugolds, Dan Kasper and Nick…Read More Local Sports Roundup: A Strong Finish to Winter and an Exciting Spring Ahead The winter sports season is officially wrapping up in the Chippewa Valley, but not before delivering plenty of memorable moments. From state basketball appearances to college teams making…Read More Local Sports Roundup: Neillsville Heads to State Title Game, Boys Sectionals Heat UpThe postseason push is in full swing across western Wisconsin, and several local teams are making serious noise as the winter sports season winds down. From a state championship appearance in girls…Read More Blugolds Athletics Update: Englund Retires as Programs Chase Nationals and Spring Seasons BeginIt’s a busy and exciting stretch for UW–Eau Claire Blugolds athletics as winter sports wrap up, several teams prepare for national competitions, and spring sports get into full swing. On the latest…Read More Local Teams Head to State as Wisconsin Playoff Season Delivers Upsets The march toward state championships is in full swing across Wisconsin, and several teams from the Chippewa Valley and surrounding areas are making serious noise as postseason play ramps up. Three…Read More Road to State: Girls Hoops, Sectional Showdowns & Hockey DooziesIt’s playoff time in Wisconsin — and everything is coming to a head. On this episode of the Man Cave Podcast, Dan and Brandon break down a packed local sports slate as girls basketball regionals roll…Read More Packers’ NFLPA Report Card Concerns + Matt LaFleur Respect QuestionsThe NFLPA report cards are out — or at least leaked — and the Green Bay Packers just took a massive tumble. Dan Kasper breaks down Green Bay’s drop to 21st overall, the steepest year-over-year…Read More PrevNext