UW-La Crosse wins 10th consecutive game to improve to 11-3

AJ Curtis and Owen Deprez combined for 20 strikeouts and the UW-La Crosse pitching staff allowed no runs in 16 innings of work in winning their 9th and 10th consecutive games of the season.

The Eagles improved to 11-3 after sweeping UW-River Falls.

The hot start follows a massive 2025 campaign where UW-L finished 35-11 and reached the NCAA Division III Regional finals.

The Eagles continue a decade of dominance under coach Chris Schwarz, who recently surpassed 500 career wins this spring. Schwarz has helped lead UW-L to three College World Series trips over that time, including a runner-up finish in 2015.

The Eagles will face their biggest test of the young season this weekend when they host perennial powerhouse UW-Whitewater for a four-game series.

The Warhawks and Eagles are currently tied at the top of the WIAC standings, and the series is set to begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Copeland Park.