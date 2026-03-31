Opening Drive 3-31-26

March 31, 2026|In Eau Claire

Opening Drive 3-31-26

March 31, 2026|In Eau Claire

Opening Drive 3-31-26

The Brewers suffered their first loss of the season, but they also lock up one of their younger players.

Plus, the Badger women’s basketball teams season is over with and the Bucks hit the court tonight.

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