Brewers split Saturday doubleheader in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez’s solo homer highlighted a six-run sixth inning as the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 to earn a doubleheader split Saturday night.

After Perez’s second home run of the year snapped a 2-2 tie, the Royals chased Brandon Sproat (0-1) with three consecutive two-out singles. Kansas City took an 8-2 lead when eight straight hitters reached safely after two were out.

Sproat pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Royals starter Seth Lugo threw 103 pitches in five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out seven.

Nick Mears (1-0) earned the victory pitching a hitless sixth inning.

Eli Morgan recorded his second career save — and first since 2023 — with three scoreless frames, striking out five.

In the doubleheader, Kansas City relievers tossed 10 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out 13.

Maikel Garcia had three of Kansas City’s 10 hits.

In the second inning, Carter Jensen doubled in two runs against Brewers opener Logan Henderson.

Milwaukee promptly tied the game in the third with Brice Turang’s RBI triple and Garrett Mitchell’s RBI double.

With three extra base hits Saturday, Mitchell collected six RBIs, including all of the Brewer’s five runs in their 5-2 victory in game one of the split doubleheader.

Sal Frelick exited the game with left side tightness while hitting a fourth-inning single.

Up next

Brewers LHP Kyle Harrison (0-0, 1.80 ERA) opposes Royals LHP Kris Bubic (1-0, 1.50) in the series finale Sunday.