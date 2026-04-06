A New Era for Blugolds and a Busy Spring Ahead

Spring in the Chippewa Valley means one thing—sports are back in full swing. From major coaching moves to early-season momentum across multiple programs, there’s no shortage of storylines to follow. Let’s dive into the latest from around the area.

A Homecoming Hire for Blugolds Women’s Basketball

All eyes are on the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire Blugolds as the program welcomes a familiar face back home. Hannah Iverson has been named the new head coach of the Blugolds women’s basketball team—and it’s hard to overstate just how big this hire is.

An Eau Claire North High School graduate, Iverson returns to the community where she made her name before continuing her playing career at University of Wisconsin–Green Bay. Most recently, she built an impressive resume at University of Wisconsin–Stout, leading the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance and multiple deep postseason runs.

Her return brings not only high-level coaching experience, but also strong local ties and instant credibility. Iverson had even been mentioned for Division I opportunities, making this a major win for the Blugolds as they transition into a new era.

And yes—this move definitely adds some extra intensity to the already competitive rivalry with Stout.

Blugolds Softball Rolling Into Conference Play

It’s been a strong start for Blugolds softball under head coach Leslie Huntington. Despite a recent doubleheader setback, the team has already cracked the top 25 and shown why they’re a contender once again.

Players like Claire Beck have stepped up in a big way, contributing both in the circle and at the plate. With WIAC conference play beginning soon—including a matchup with University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh—the real test is just getting started.

If history is any indication, this is a team that could make another deep run.

Baseball Battling the Elements—and the Schedule

Blugolds baseball is off to a solid 10–6 start, but like every spring sport in Wisconsin, the weather is already playing a role. With games scheduled against University of Wisconsin–Stout, University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point, and University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, it’s a crucial stretch—if conditions allow.

Between Carson Park and other local fields, teams are doing whatever they can to get games in. Early April baseball in Wisconsin is never easy, but this Blugolds squad is showing signs of progress and could be turning a corner.

Men’s Golf Continues Its Rise

The Blugolds men’s golf team is picking up right where it left off, opening its spring season with a top-10 finish at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational.

Under the leadership of Cory Skinner, the program has steadily climbed the ranks in recent years. Competing in a cold-weather state makes early-season success even more impressive, but improved facilities and year-round training opportunities are paying off.

Don’t be surprised if this team makes noise later in the season.

High School Sports Heat Up

As the calendar turns to April, high school baseball and softball are ramping up across the Chippewa Valley—weather permitting.

The Big Rivers Conference looks wide open this year, with no clear frontrunner early on. Programs like Eau Claire North High School baseball and Chippewa Falls High School softball are expected to be competitive, but plenty of teams are in the mix.

Keep an eye on programs like Fall Creek, Bloomer, Elk Mound, and Augusta, all of which have the talent and tradition to make a run. Early-season games may be cold and messy, but they’ll go a long way in shaping the conference race.

Spotlight on High School Golf Talent

With the boys golf season underway, one name to watch is Elliot Skinner. Already competing at a national level as a junior, he headlines a new wave of talent stepping up after years of dominance from programs like Eau Claire Memorial High School.

Early meets, including events at Troy Burne Golf Club, should give a clearer picture of how things stack up this season—assuming the weather cooperates.

Team Hebert Dominating the Curling Scene

One of the most impressive stories in the area right now comes from the ice. Team Hebert continues to dominate, recently capturing another national championship in Bismarck.

The team lost just one match en route to the title, adding to an already remarkable resume that includes a world junior championship. As they near the end of their junior careers, expectations are sky-high for what’s next—including potential Olympic aspirations.

The Chippewa Valley is quickly becoming a hotspot for curling talent, and Team Hebert is leading the charge.

Final Thoughts

From a blockbuster coaching hire to championship-level performances and the unpredictable nature of spring sports in Wisconsin, there’s a lot to keep an eye on right now.

Whether it’s the rise of the Blugolds, the parity in high school competition, or the continued dominance on the curling stage, one thing is clear—the Chippewa Valley sports scene is as exciting as ever.