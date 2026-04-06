Blackwell BOUNCES, Mitchell’s moment?

Grant reacts to John Blackwell announcing his transfer, Giannis’ latest complaint with the Bucks, and the Brewers success in Kansas City. Monday Mailbag closes the show See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts A sports side project | Free PhonesGrant describes the thrill of a sports side project, and marvels at the temperature of the Brewers / Cubs rivalry? Cade Horton exits with potentially a significant injury, and Darnell makes his year…Read More Matt’s malcontents, Fickell Figuring It Out?Grant dives deeper into LaFleur's comments from the coaches meetings, and covers more entertaining stories from around the NFL. Is Luke Fickell Figuring It Out? Zach and Ebo check in from Monk's in…Read More Brewers take the series, Turang is HERE | Jesse TempleGrant reacts to the Brewers series win over the Rays, including Miz's performance, Turang's production and CB Bucknor's bad week. Should the Packers extend Jayden Reed? Jesse Temple joins to preview…Read More It was always LaFleur, lineup LIMITED? | HoggGrant reacts to comments from Ed Policy about his decision to retain Matt LaFleur and reacts to the Brewers struggles against the Rays in G1 of the series. Curt Hogg joins, and Grant's pronunciation…Read More A sweep to start, LaFleur speaks | MailbagGrant reacts to the Brewers sweep of the White Sox and the full debut of ABS across MLB. Matt LaFleur speaks to reporters at the league meetings and Grant doesn't like what he's hearing. See…Read More Miz’s sophomore season, a B1G Sweet 16 | Free PhonesGrant outlines what the Brewers will need from Miz in his second season, and reacts to the first night of the Sweet 16. Free Phones Friday features calls on Dave Matthews, Tiger Woods and Waupaca.…Read More The Brewers are still the BrewersGrant reacts to the Brewers 14-2 win over the White Sox on Opening Day. Mike Clemens chimes in as he leaves the ballpark, Zach and Ebo check in from Monk's in Sun Prairie. See…Read More Who asked for all this? | Jesse TempleGrant is disappointed with many developments in sports and in sports media, and reacts to comments from Jeff Levering about the youth of the Brewers pitching staff. Jesse Temple makes his weekly…Read More PrevNext