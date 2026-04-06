Blackwell BOUNCES, Mitchell’s moment?

April 6, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Blackwell BOUNCES, Mitchell’s moment?

April 6, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Blackwell BOUNCES, Mitchell’s moment?

Grant reacts to John Blackwell announcing his transfer, Giannis’ latest complaint with the Bucks, and the Brewers success in Kansas City. Monday Mailbag closes the show

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