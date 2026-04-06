Masters Week Special: Augusta Dreams, Iconic Moments & 2026 Predictions

It’s Masters Week, and that means one thing—golf takes center stage.

Host Dan Kasper is joined by Justus Cleveland for a laid-back, unscripted conversation all about the magic of Augusta. From bucket-list dreams of attending the Masters to the tournament’s unmatched tradition and mystique, the guys dive into what makes this week so special for golf fans.

They also relive some of the most iconic Masters moments—from Tiger’s legendary chip to Jack’s unforgettable run—and debate where Augusta National ranks among the greatest venues in sports.

Plus, they break down this year’s field and make their picks:

Can Scottie Scheffler be stopped?

Is Rory still riding the high of his career Grand Slam?

Could Xander Schauffele finally break through at Augusta?

It’s a fun mix of storytelling, golf talk, and classic Man Cave banter.

🎧 Subscribe, rate, and review to support the show—and enjoy the ride through Masters Week.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.