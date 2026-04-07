If You Build It… Who Would You Bring Back?

Dan goes solo for a laid-back Man Cave episode diving into sports nostalgia and “what-if” scenarios inspired by Field of Dreams. From building a field to bring legends back to life, to ranking his top 5 all-time sports moments he’d want to witness, this one’s all about passion for the game.

Plus, in the spirit of Masters week, Dan creates his own dream Champions Dinner menu—packed with Wisconsin flavor.

Who would YOU bring back? And what’s on your menu?

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