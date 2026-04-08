Sports Card Market 2026: Hot Rookies, Topps NFL Deal & Card Collecting Tips

The sports card market is heating up in 2026—and we’re breaking down everything you need to know.

In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, we dive into the latest sports card news, including the Topps NFL licensing deal, rising MLB prospects like Konnor Griffin, and what’s driving the surge in card collecting right now.

We also cover:

Sports card collecting tips for beginners and experienced collectors

How to buy and sell sports cards in today’s market

The impact of rookie contracts on card values

Topps Now cards explained

What to expect at sports card shows (especially for families and kids)

The future of Fanatics, Topps, and the trading card industry

Plus, Ty from Slab Factory shares insider strategies, personal collection stories, and expert advice to help you navigate the hobby.

Whether you’re into baseball cards, football cards, basketball cards, or Pokémon cards—this episode has something for every collector.

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