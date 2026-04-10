Local Sports Roundup: Spring Season Heating Up Across the Chippewa Valley

Spring sports are officially in full swing across the Chippewa Valley, and even with some unpredictable weather, teams are finding their rhythm early in the season. From softball and baseball to golf and track, there’s no shortage of action—and plenty of storylines already developing.

Softball Gets Off to a Competitive Start

Softball is already delivering some exciting early-season matchups, especially in the Big Rivers Conference. Hudson and Chippewa Falls split their opening conference games this week, setting the tone for what should be a tightly contested race. Chippewa Falls grabbed the first win, but Hudson answered back with a seventh-inning rally to even things up.

Over in the Western Cloverbelt, McDonell picked up a statement win in extra innings against Fall Creek, edging out a 3-2 victory in nine innings. Fall Creek, a recent powerhouse and Division 3 state runner-up, may look a bit different this year—but they’re still expected to be highly competitive.

Early standings show McDonell, Bloomer, and Stanley-Boyd all sitting at 2-0 in conference play. With the depth of talent across the conference—especially one that sent three teams to state last year—it’s shaping up to be a battle every night.

Baseball Prepping for Conference Play

Baseball teams are still working through non-conference schedules, but the real action begins next week when conference play ramps up.

In the meantime, teams are taking advantage of every opportunity to get games in. Eau Claire North hosts Superior, Memorial heads south for a tough stretch against Wanakee and Middleton, and Chippewa Falls (Chi-Hi) faces Holmen in a doubleheader.

In the Western Cloverbelt, Kadott is off to a strong start, highlighted by Jake Weeks throwing a five-inning no-hitter. Elk Mound swept McDonell, while Regis took two from Bloomer—early signs of a competitive and unpredictable conference season ahead.

And while the weather hasn’t been perfect, most teams will take chilly 40-degree games over being stuck inside the gym any day.

Other Spring Sports Getting Rolling

Track and field is transitioning into outdoor season, with more meets expected to ramp up next week. A few indoor meets are still wrapping up, but athletes are ready to hit the track outdoors.

Boys golf is already underway, and Bloomer is setting the pace early, winning the first two Cloverbelt events. Led by experienced seniors Teagan Steele and Connor Gould, they’re aiming for a third straight conference title. Kadott looks like a strong challenger, and more competition will emerge as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, girls soccer and boys tennis seasons are officially underway—another sign that spring sports are fully alive.

Coaching Moves & Football Updates

Even with football months away, there are already notable coaching updates.

McDonell Central has named Luke Oliver as its new head coach. The program is also transitioning back to 11-player football and will compete in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference this fall.

Another big move sees Chad Hanson returning to Eleva-Strum. With a strong track record of building successful programs, his return is a major boost for the Cardinals.

College Scene: Big Moments for UW-Eau Claire & UW-Stout

At the college level, there’s plenty happening as well.

UW-Stout has hired Sam Clayton as its new women’s basketball head coach. A Durant native and former Michigan Tech coach, Clayton brings NCAA Tournament experience and a strong winning background to the program.

Over at UW-Eau Claire, it was a historic moment for softball coach Leslie Huntington, who recorded her 632nd career win—setting a new program record. Passing a legendary figure like Ken Anderson makes the milestone even more impressive.

On the field, Blue Gold baseball is off to a strong 13-7 start under head coach Patrick Riley and will face a major test this weekend against UW-Whitewater. It’s also been great to see games being played at Carson Park this early in the season.

Softball is diving into conference play with a big series against UW-Oshkosh, while track, tennis, and golf teams are all busy with competitions across the region.

UW-Stout is just as active, with softball facing Stevens Point, baseball taking on La Crosse, and a full slate of track, golf, tennis—and even women’s flag football—on the schedule this weekend.

Get Out and Enjoy It

There’s a lot happening right now across local sports, and it’s only going to get busier from here. As long as the weather cooperates, it’s the perfect time to get out, support local teams, and enjoy the start of another exciting spring season.