Our Wild NFL Draft Experience (Stories You Didn’t Hear)

A year later, we’re looking back at one of the most unforgettable sports trips we’ve ever taken — the NFL Draft in Green Bay.

From the early days in Chicago to seeing how massive the event has become, we break down everything: the road trip, the behind-the-scenes chaos of broadcasting live, unexpected moments with fans, and the little stories that made the trip what it was.

This episode is less about picks… and more about the experience — the people, the laughs, the nerves, and the memories that come with being part of something huge.

No scripts. No forced takes. Just real talk from the road.

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