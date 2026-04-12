Badgers: Austin Rapp announces he’ll be back with Wisconsin next season

Wisconsin lost a couple key pieces to the transfer portal in the last week but won’t forward Austin Rapp isn’t going anywhere.

He confirmed a report from On3/Rivals that he would be returning to Madison for his second season with the program.

Run it back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ptAsqZoCgU — austin rapp (@austinrappp) April 13, 2026

Rapp started the first eight games of the season before moving to the bench, a role he thrived on over the final six weeks of the season. The Australian native scored in double figures in seven of the final 12 games, including dropping 18 on eventual national champion Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.

For the season, the 6-foot-10 Rapp averaged 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 36.3-percent from beyond the arc. Coach Greg Gard praised Rapp’s improvement on the defensive end, too, where he made big strides throughout the season.

Rapp’s return comes in the wake of Wisconsin seeing starting guard John Blackwell and starting forward Aleksas Bieliauskas enter the portal. The two are among four scholarship players to announce their intention to transfer.