Reports: Coach Doc Rivers won’t be back with Bucks in 2026-2027 season

Doc Rivers will not be back with the Milwaukee Bucks next season.

ESPN first reported the news that Rivers’ time as head coach would be at an end after finishing the year 32-50.

BREAKING: Doc Rivers is departing as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. After a 32-50 season, the Bucks will embark on their third coaching search in the last three years. pic.twitter.com/s6YZXKcTi5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2026

Rivers took over mid-season in 2023-2024 after the team fired Adrian Griffin just 43 games (and a 30-13 record) into his tenure in place of championship-winning coach Mike Budenholzer. The Bucks went to the playoffs the last two seasons but injuries to superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard held the team back from winning a series in the postseason.

But this year things fell apart quickly with Antetokounmpo missing extensive time with injuries, the will Giannis be traded story and big free agency addition Myles Turner not panning out as expected. There were reportedly issues inside the locker room as Milwaukee failed to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

The Bucks are now looking for a new coach for a third time in the last five seasons.