College Sports Roundup: Big Performances, Tough Battles, and Postseason on the Horizon

Spring sports are hitting their stride, and this past weekend delivered a little bit of everything—strong finishes, bounce-back wins, and a reminder that the postseason is right around the corner.

Let’s dive into the latest from around the college scene.

Women’s Golf Stays Consistent

One of the standout performances of the weekend came from the women’s golf side, where a strong third-place finish at the Gusty Spring Invite showed this group is carrying momentum over from the fall season.

Finishing third out of 12 teams is no small feat, and with another event coming up at the Bethel University Rumble at the Ridge, the opportunity is there to keep building on that success heading into the final stretch of the season.

Men’s Golf Eyes Strong Return

The men’s golf squad wasn’t in action this past weekend, but all eyes are on their return at the Bobby Craig Invitational.

This is a talented group that has shown steady improvement over the past few seasons, and this upcoming tournament presents another chance to put together a high-level performance.

Baseball Grinding Through Conference Play

It was a challenging weekend on the diamond, with a pair of losses against a tough opponent. One game got away early, but the second contest came down to the wire in a narrow one-run loss.

That’s the kind of game that can go either way—and also the kind that can build confidence moving forward.

With another matchup against that same opponent and a midweek game on the schedule, there’s a quick turnaround and a chance to respond immediately.

Softball Splits Against Ranked Competition

On the softball field, there was a strong response after a tough opening game.

After being shut out in the first matchup of a doubleheader against a ranked team, the bounce-back performance was exactly what you want to see. A complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits, led the way in a 3-0 win.

That kind of resilience is what defines good teams, and it’s a big reason why this squad continues to hold an impressive record heading into a busy stretch of conference play.

Track & Field Building Toward Championship Season

Outdoor track and field continues to ramp up, with several key meets on the horizon.

The upcoming Phil Esten Challenge and the Drake Relays highlight a competitive stretch, followed by a return home for an invitational meet before championship season begins.

This is the time of year where performances start peaking—and every meet matters a little more.

Tennis Keeps a Full Schedule

Tennis teams stayed busy, with multiple matches packed into the weekend.

The women’s side picked up a solid win and now heads into another stretch of matches, while the men’s team prepares for conference matchups that could have postseason implications.

It’s a grind this time of year, but also an opportunity to build rhythm heading into the final weeks.

The Final Push Is Here

If it feels like the season is flying by—it is.

Conference tournaments are right around the corner, with some beginning in early May. That means every game, match, and meet from here on out carries added weight.

Momentum matters. Confidence matters. And teams that get hot now are the ones that can make serious noise in the postseason.

Buckle up—this is where the season really starts to get fun.