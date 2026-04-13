DK Show Hour 1:Packers Trade Wicks and Bucks Season is Over

Because of all the the things that went on this weekend in Wisconsin sports, we had to add some clips from The Dan Kasper Show to recap them!

In the first hour, we talk about the Green Bay Packers trading Dontayvion Wicks and what it means going forward and possibly why they traded him.

Then, with the Milwaukee Bucks season over with, we take a look at the latest comments from Giannis and the Bucks officially moving on from Doc Rivers and some potential replacements.

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