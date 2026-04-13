McIntosh and Doc OUT | Mailbag

April 13, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

McIntosh and Doc OUT | Mailbag

April 13, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

McIntosh and Doc OUT | Mailbag

Grant reacts to the departures of Doc Rivers and UW AD Chris McIntosh. Do the Brewers suck? Monday Mailbag closes the show. 

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