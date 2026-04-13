WKTY CARES ABOUT YOUTH FISHING EDUCATION AND ACCESS

WKTY Cares about the 1st Annual Goose Island Fishing Classic!

Get ready to cast a line at the 1st Annual Goose Island Youth Bank Fishing Classic on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Goose Island County Park and Campground. This event is partnership with La Crosse County Facilities Department, La Crosse Parks and Goose Island Campground.

What to expect: – Free catch-and-release fishing tournament – Open to the first 99 youth (17 & under) – Prizes for the first 99 registered fish — not based on size, so every catch counts – Food Trucks – 1/2 Off Goosey Golf – Fishing demonstrations from Kids and Mentors Outdoors and Coulee Region Trout Unlimited – Fishing gear available for kids who don’t have their own

The event will feature “How to Fish” demonstrations held by Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO), fly fishing and fly-tying demonstrations held by Coulee Region Trout Unlimited, fishing gear provided by various volunteers and organizations for use during the event, for those who don’t own their own fishing rod and tackle.

Saturday, May 30 – 8am – Goose Island County Park Campground Pavilion

Happy fishing!

WKTY Cares would like to thanks it’s generous partners: Kratt Lumber and Performance Foodservice