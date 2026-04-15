DISASTER brewing? | Jesse Temple

April 15, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

DISASTER brewing? | Jesse Temple

April 15, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

DISASTER brewing? | Jesse Temple

Grant reacts to the Brewers 6th straight loss and the teams weaknesses on offense and in the bullpen. Jesse Temple joins to look back at the Chris McIntosh era. 

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