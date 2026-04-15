DISASTER brewing? | Jesse Temple

Grant reacts to the Brewers 6th straight loss and the teams weaknesses on offense and in the bullpen. Jesse Temple joins to look back at the Chris McIntosh era. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Fickell faces the music, Brewers in TROUBLE?Grant reacts to Luke Fickell's meeting with the media following the exit of AD Chris McIntosh. The Bucks fallout continues, and the Brewers injuries are mounting. Kate Fox stops by to talk about…Read More McIntosh and Doc OUT | MailbagGrant reacts to the departures of Doc Rivers and UW AD Chris McIntosh. Do the Brewers suck? Monday Mailbag closes the show. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Wicks DEALT, WI advances | MilewskiGrant reacts to the trade of Dontayvian Wicks, Wisconsin's win over North Dakota, and the Bucks organization being asleep at the wheel. State Journal's Todd Milewski joins live from the Frozen Four…Read More City Connects REVEALED, Badgers hoops latest | GlasspiegelGrant reacts to all the hoopla surrounding the Brewers City Connect reveal, and hits some of the biggest sports media stories with Ryan Glasspiegel from FOS. Badgers hockey takes an early lead…Read More The Brewers fall FLAT, waiting on Winter | TempleGrant reacts to the Brewers AWFUL offense in Boston and explains where the Badgers go next in the transfer portal. Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel were caught holding hands? Should the voting age be…Read More The Contreras Chronicles | HeilprinGrant reacts to a wet and wild G1 between the Brewers and Red Sox, and talks about the Badgers transfer portal developments with Zach Heilprin. Another chapter is revealed in the saga between Giannis…Read More Blackwell BOUNCES, Mitchell’s moment?Grant reacts to John Blackwell announcing his transfer, Giannis' latest complaint with the Bucks, and the Brewers success in Kansas City. Monday Mailbag closes the show See omnystudio.com/listener…Read More A sports side project | Free PhonesGrant describes the thrill of a sports side project, and marvels at the temperature of the Brewers / Cubs rivalry? Cade Horton exits with potentially a significant injury, and Darnell makes his year…Read More PrevNext