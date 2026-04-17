Packers vs Vikings 7-Round Mock Draft (Trades, Strategy & Steals)

It’s mock draft time in the Man Cave. Dan and Brandon go head-to-head in a full 7-round NFL mock draft using the Pro Football Network simulator—Dan running the Green Bay Packers and Brandon controlling the Minnesota Vikings.

With trades flying, value picks slipping, and strategy evolving in real time, this episode breaks down every move—from early-round steals to late-round sleepers. Who built the better roster? Who won the draft?

No scripts, no forced takes—just real football talk.

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