Spring Sports Are Heating Up in the Chippewa Valley

Baseball: Early Statements and Tight Battles

It didn’t take long for things to get interesting in high school baseball.

In the Big Rivers Conference, Chippewa Falls made an early statement by sweeping Eau Claire Memorial in a pair of games, including a thrilling 5–4 extra-innings win that went nine innings. That’s the kind of early-season matchup that sets the tone.

Hudson is already looking like a team to beat. After a strong run to state last year and sharing the conference title, they’ve picked up right where they left off with a sweep of Eau Claire North. With returning talent and experience, Hudson may already have a slight edge as the early favorite—but it’s still very early.

Over in the Western Cloverbelt, teams like Eau Claire Regis and Bloomer are off to strong starts with multiple wins, while Fall Creek showed both resilience and firepower—walking off one game before bouncing back with a dominant 17–1 victory the next night.

Bottom line: we’re only about a week into conference play, so it’s too soon to draw firm conclusions. But one thing is clear—there’s no shortage of competitive teams in the area.

Softball: Contenders Emerging

Softball teams are a bit further into their schedules, and a clearer picture is starting to form.

New Richmond sits atop the Big Rivers standings and continues to look like a powerhouse. They’ve been a consistent contender since joining the conference and remain unbeaten so far. Chippewa Falls is right behind them, with Menomonie and Eau Claire Memorial also firmly in the mix.

A looming matchup between New Richmond and Chippewa Falls could be one of the early defining games of the season.

In the Western Cloverbelt, McDonell, Stanley-Boyd, and Bloomer are all in the conversation. These are experienced teams with strong lineups and solid pitching—exactly the kind of combination that wins games in May and June. As they begin to face each other more frequently, expect the standings to shift and separate.

Meanwhile, in the Dunn-St. Croix, Colfax continues to look like the team to beat after a dominant 15–0 win. With postseason experience and momentum from last year, they’ll be a tough out again this season.

Golf: Early Season Strength

Golf is quietly getting underway, and Bloomer is already making noise in the Cloverbelt with strong early performances. With experienced golfers returning, they’re setting themselves up as a team to watch.

As the season progresses into May, larger invitationals—like the well-known tournament in Hayward—will bring together teams from different conferences and divisions. Those events often give a better sense of how top programs stack up against broader competition.

Soccer, Tennis, and More

Other spring sports are ramping up as well.

Girls soccer is just getting into the heart of its conference schedule.

is just getting into the heart of its conference schedule. Boys tennis is already in action across the Big Rivers and Middle Border.

Within the next week or two, both sports should be in full swing, giving a clearer look at contenders and key matchups.

A Coaching Change That Adds Intrigue

Off the field, there’s an interesting storyline developing in football.

Menomonie has named Mitch Olson, a Chippewa Falls (Chi-Hi) graduate, as its new head coach. Olson had success at La Crosse Central and now returns closer to home to lead a program rich in tradition.

What makes it even more compelling? He’ll eventually face his former coach in the rivalry against Chippewa Falls. That familiarity adds a new layer to an already intense matchup.

College Sports: Busy Schedules Across the Board

It’s not just high school sports—college athletics are just as packed.

Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout have full slates this weekend, including:

Track and field meets

Tennis matchups

Multiple golf invitationals

Baseball and softball series (with a few weather-related schedule changes)

Notably, UW-Eau Claire baseball has shifted part of its weekend series against UW-La Crosse, moving Saturday’s games to Monday while keeping Sunday intact.

Final Thoughts

If it feels like there’s a lot going on, that’s because there is.

From high school diamonds to college campuses, schedules are filling up fast, and teams are finally getting into rhythm after a slow start to spring. Over the next couple of weeks, the picture will become clearer—but for now, the excitement lies in the unpredictability.

One thing’s certain: it’s going to be a fun season to follow.