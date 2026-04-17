The cellar of the Central | Wagner

April 17, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

The cellar of the Central | Wagner

April 17, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

The cellar of the Central | Wagner

Grant draws some similarities between the Brewers and the Cubs, and talks baseball and Old Man Things with Andrew Wagner. Free Phones Friday at 608-321-1670. 

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