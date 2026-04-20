Local Sports Scene Heats Up as Spring Season Hits Full Stride

If it feels like the local sports calendar suddenly went from quiet to chaotic—you’re not wrong.

Spring sports season in the Chippewa Valley is officially in full swing, and with baseball, softball, golf, track and field, and soccer all happening at once, schedules are packed and the action is nonstop. As always, once the calendar flips to May, everything accelerates. Regular seasons wrap up, conference races tighten, and postseason play is right around the corner.

And just like that, it’s gone.

Why Spring Sports Always Fly By

There’s something different about the spring season compared to fall and winter. Fall sports ease in with summer practices, and winter can feel long and drawn out. But spring? It’s a sprint.

April often brings unpredictable weather—games get postponed, rescheduled, or squeezed in wherever possible. Then May arrives, and suddenly every team is cramming in games while preparing for playoffs. It creates a fast-paced, high-energy finish that makes the season feel like it disappears overnight.

High School Baseball: Competitive Across the Board

Local high school baseball is already delivering big moments.

Chi-Hi made an early statement by sweeping Memorial in a rivalry series, showing they could be a force this season. Meanwhile, Hudson looks strong in the Big Rivers Conference, featuring two standout pitchers that could make them the team to beat.

But as history shows, nothing comes easy in the Big Rivers. The depth and competitiveness of the conference mean every game matters—and surprises are always possible.

Over in the Cloverbelt, it’s been just as unpredictable. Teams like Regis, Elk Mound, and Fall Creek are all playing strong baseball, with results showing just how balanced the conference is. On any given day, anyone can win.

Softball Staying Competitive

Softball is matching that intensity across the area.

Chi-Hi, McDonell, and Memorial have all been playing at a high level, with strong performances and key wins stacking up early. As conference play continues, expect the competition to tighten even further heading into tournament time.

BlueGold Athletics: Building Momentum

At the college level, UW-Eau Claire’s spring teams are right in the mix.

Baseball has already surpassed last year’s conference win total—a clear sign of growth—and is pushing toward a strong finish before WIAC tournament play begins.

Softball is looking to bounce back after a tough stretch, with a key matchup against Stevens Point coming up. With proven talent and strong coaching, they remain a team capable of making noise down the stretch.

The schedule also works in their favor, with several upcoming games at home, giving them a chance to build momentum at the right time.

Golf Spotlight: A Local Name on the Rise

One of the standout stories comes from the golf world.

Former McDonell standout Thomas Longbella is back competing on the PGA Americas tour and off to a strong start, finishing in the top 30 and making the cut in his latest event. After battling injuries in recent years, his return to form is a promising sign.

The road to the top in professional golf is a grind, especially at developmental tour levels. But Longbella’s early success shows he’s back on track—and potentially climbing toward the next level.

Track, Tennis, and More

It’s not just the diamond sports drawing attention.

Track and field is ramping up with major meets approaching, including UW-Eau Claire’s home event this weekend. Tennis is in full swing, and high school golf is entering the heart of its conference schedule.

Simply put—everywhere you look, there’s competition.

Celebrating the Next Level

Another highlight of the season: college commitments.

Nearly 30 local athletes recently signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. It’s a reminder of the talent in the area and the payoff of years of hard work for both athletes and their families.

Moments like those are what make spring special.

Looking Ahead

With conference races tightening, postseason play looming, and weather finally starting to cooperate, the next few weeks promise some of the best action of the year.

If you’re a fan of local sports, now’s the time to tune in—because just like every spring season, it’ll be over before you know it.