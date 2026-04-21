Former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell announces that he’s transferring to Duke

Former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell is heading to Duke.

Blackwell announced Tuesday in an Instagram post that he had committed to Duke. Blackwell was one of the most highly regarded players to enter the transfer portal after he teamed up with Nick Boyd this season to give Wisconsin one of the nation’s top backcourt tandems.

The 6-foot-4 Blackwell had 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season while helping Wisconsin go 24-11. He shot 38.9% from 3-point range and made 2.8 3-pointers per game.

Blackwell had some of his most productive performances against Wisconsin’s toughest opponents.

He scored 26 points in a road win over eventual national champion Michigan and averaged 27.5 points in the Badgers’ two victories over Final Four participant Illinois. He had 25 points in a late-season road win over Purdue, an NCAA regional finalist.

Blackwell had 22 points and 10 rebounds in Wisconsin’s NCAA Tournament first-round loss to High Point.

He earned third-team all-Big Ten honors from the league’s coaches and media. Blackwell didn’t make the Associated Press all-Big Ten team, which includes only a first team and second team.

That followed a 2024-25 season in which Blackwell had 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.