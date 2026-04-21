Gutekunst speaks, NFL & NBA reaction

April 21, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Gutekunst speaks, NFL & NBA reaction

April 21, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Gutekunst speaks, NFL & NBA reaction

Grant reacts to Brian Gutekunst’s pre-Draft comments and gives some observations of the NHL and NBA playoffs. Will the Packers pick up Lukas Van Ness’ 5th year option? 

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