30 years, 30 wishes: Big Bikes for Little Tikes rides to help Viroqua boy secure safety bed

April 22, 2026|In La Crosse

30 years, 30 wishes: Big Bikes for Little Tikes rides to help Viroqua boy secure safety bed

April 22, 2026|In La Crosse

30 years, 30 wishes: Big Bikes for Little Tikes rides to help Viroqua boy secure safety bed

For 30 years, the roar of hundreds of motorcycles through the Coulee Region has signaled something more than just a ride.

It is the sound of a community coming together for Big Bikes for Little Tikes — the local version of Make-A-Wish — that turns “impossible” medical necessities into reality.

This year, the 30th anniversary ride is for Tucker Lovelace, a resilient 9-year-old from Viroqua, Wis.

Tucker’s Story

Tucker lives in Viroqua with his parents, Adam and Anne, and his two siblings. He is a boy who finds pure joy in the simple things: listening to music, watching Bluey, and snuggling with his family. Although Tucker is non-verbal, he communicates his thoughts and choices powerfully using an eye-gaze board.

Tucker’s daily life is medically complex, as he faces the challenges of 15q duplication syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. These conditions cause multiple seizures every day and affect his strength and mobility. To manage his safety, he uses a Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS) and a G-tube for medications.

The 30th Anniversary Wish

The Lovelace family’s wish is for a specialized medical bed from Beds by George. Because Tucker faces daily seizures, he needs a bed with padded sides, safety rails, and proper elevation to prevent falls and injuries while he sleeps.

These necessary beds cost over $15,000 and are not covered by insurance in the State of Wisconsin. This year’s ride aims to provide Tucker with a secure environment and his family with essential peace of mind.

JOIN THE 30TH ANNUAL RIDE

Over the last three decades, this ride has raised nearly $1 million for local families, proving that a community of riders can change a child’s life in a single afternoon.

  • WHEN: Saturday, May 16, 2026.
  • WHERE: Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Great River Harley-Davidson in Onalaska.
  • THE RIDE: Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. for a 100+ mile journey through the scenic Coulee Region.
  • THE FINISH: The ride wraps up at Features Sports Bar & Grill in Holmen for the after-party.
  • REGISTRATION: Includes an official 30th Anniversary t-shirt, a brat-and-chips meal and entry for door prizes.
  • COLLECTOR’S ITEM: The first 95 riders to register will receive a special Big Bikes collector coin.

To register or contribute, visit www.bigbikesforlittletikes.com or www.957therock.com.

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