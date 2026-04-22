Brewers pour it on, Stearns’ Mets crashing | Jesse Temple

April 22, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers pour it on, Stearns’ Mets crashing | Jesse Temple

April 22, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers pour it on, Stearns’ Mets crashing | Jesse Temple

Grant reacts to a positive showing from the Brewers in Detroit and a hilarious result for David Stearns and his New York Mets. The NFL Draft looms, and Jesse Temple makes his weekly appearance.

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