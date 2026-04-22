Mize and Torkelson power the Tigers to a 5-2 victory over the Brewers

DETROIT (AP) — Casey Mize struck out seven and allowed one run in six innings, Spencer Torkelson hit his first homer of the season, and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Mize (2-1) extended his strong start to the season, allowing just three hits. The 28-year-old right-hander who was the first pick in the 2018 MLB draft has a 2.51 ERA in five starts this season.

Kenley Jansen worked out of a bases-loaded jam for his sixth save of the year as Detroit snapped a two-game skid.

Torkelson’s 400-foot, two-run homer to left-center in the fourth inning came after Riley Greene had doubled and put the Tigers ahead for good.

Kevin McGonigle had an RBI double and Colt Keith added an RBI single in the fifth to extend Detroit’s lead. Kerry Carpenter hit his fifth homer of the year, a solo shot, in the eighth.

McGonigle has reached safely in his past 20 starts and is the first Tigers rookie to accomplish the feat since Greene in 2022. He is the first player 21 or younger to reach in 20 straight starts since Justin Upton in 2008.

Chad Patrick (1-1) took the loss, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out two in four innings of relief. DL Hall struck out two in two innings as Milwaukee’s opener.

William Contreras and Jake Bauers had RBI singles for the Brewers.

The Tigers have the best home record in the majors at 9-2.

Up next

Brewers RHP Brandon Sproat (0-1, 6.88) faces Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.08) in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday.