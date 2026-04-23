Bucks reportedly set to hire Taylor Jenkins as head coach

Milwaukee has its new head coach.

ESPN was the first to report the Bucks were hiring former Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins as the replacement for Doc Rivers.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks and Taylor Jenkins are finalizing a deal to make Jenkins the franchise's new head coach, sources tell me and @ramonashelburne. Jenkins, a Bucks assistant in 2018-19, went 250-214 and made three postseasons across six seasons in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/LOHoCZO7NA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2026

Jenkins was out of basketball this season after being fired by Memphis with less than 10 games to go in the 2024-2025 campaign. He led the Grizzlies to the playoffs three times in his nearly six years as coach, including making a run to the Western Conference semifinals in 2022. Overall, Jenkins went 250-214 as the head man and 9-14 in the playoffs.

The 41-year-old has some familiarity with Milwaukee, as he served as an assistant under Mike Budenholzer in 2018-19 as the Bucks earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Prior to that, he was with Budenholzer in Atlanta. Jenkins got his start in coaching as an assistant with San Antonio’s G-League affiliate.

Jenkins will be the 19th coach in franchise history.