Detroit hits walk-off HR to beat Milwaukee 5-4

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a walk-off home run and Riley Greene had two hits, including a two-run homer, to rally the Detroit Tigers to a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

He blasted the solo shot to left-center off reliever Abner Uribe (1-1). It was the second straight game that Torkelson homered.

Detroit tied the game at 4 in the eighth inning off Jahmai Jones’ second home run of the year.

Reliever Brant Hurter (2-0) shut down Milwaukee in the ninth to set up the Tigers’ win.

The Brewers rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the seventh. Blake Perkins tied the game with a double off of Tarik Skubal that scored Gary Sanchez and Luis Matos. David Hamilton then put the Brewers up 4-3 when his single off reliever Tyler Holton brought home Perkins.

Skubal had been dominant early in the game, retiring the first 11 batters and throwing strikes on 24 of his first 26 pitches. He finished allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out five.

Greene gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first with his homer into left-center that scored Kevin McGonigle from third.

William Contreras doubled in the fourth inning and scored when Gary Sanchez drove him in on a double to right.

The Tigers went up 3-1 in the seventh when Dillon Dingler’s grounder drove in Colt Keith.

The win pushed the Tigers to an MLB-best 10-2 at home.

Up next

Milwaukee: RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 3.42 ERA) is set to face Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (3-1, 3.27) in the opener of a three-game home series on Friday.

Detroit: LHP Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.30) is set to face Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (0-2, 5.84) to begin a three-game series in Cincinnati on Friday.