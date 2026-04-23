Draft Day, bullpen BLOWS | Simpson

April 23, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Draft Day, bullpen BLOWS | Simpson

April 23, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Draft Day, bullpen BLOWS | Simpson

Grant reacts to the Brewers bullpen struggling in Detroit and another development in the Mike Vrabel / Dianna Russini saga. Brian Simpson of Rock Mornings joins. The NFL Draft is here! 

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