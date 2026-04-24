Green Bay stays on defense with pick of Missouri DT Chris McClellan in the 3rd round

The Green Bay Packers wanted Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan and moved up in Friday’s third-round to grab him with pick No. 77 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Welcome to Green Bay, Chris! pic.twitter.com/r4npGgOSEk — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 25, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound McClellan spent his entire career in the SEC split between Florida for his first two seasons and the Tigers for his final two. He’s a very experienced player having seen time in 51 games, including starting all 13 games this past season. For his career he racked up 133 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He did his best work as a senior, finishing with six sacks and eight tackles for loss.

“He’s just one of those guys I think that even though he (played) four years in college, he’s still just scratching the surface a little bit,” director of football operations Milt Hendrickson said.

Moved up to get our guy 📺 NFL Draft 4/24 & 4/25 on ABC/ESPN/NFL Network pic.twitter.com/4MBWveJydO — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 25, 2026

Green Bay traded pick No. 84 and No. 160 to move up the seven spots to take McClellan.