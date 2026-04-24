Local Sports Roundup: Golf Battles, Weather Woes, and a Busy Weekend Ahead

It’s been a packed week across the local sports scene, and as we inch closer to May, things are starting to take shape in a big way. From windy days on the golf course to early-season statements in baseball and softball, there’s no shortage of storylines.

Golf Takes Center Stage

Let’s start on the links.

This past week featured a couple of strong meets, including the Western Cloverbelt event at Lake Wissota and the Big Rivers competition at Lake Hallie as part of the Casper Classic. The conditions weren’t exactly forgiving—especially with stiff southern winds making things tricky—but that didn’t stop some impressive performances.

Rice Lake came out on top in a tightly contested Big Rivers meet, edging out River Falls and Hudson with a team score of 144. The margin between teams was razor-thin, with the top seven squads separated by fewer than 20 strokes. That kind of parity is becoming a theme early this season.

Individually, River Falls’ Ryan Swanson delivered a standout round, shooting a 2-under 33 on the back nine to earn medalist honors—a remarkable score given the conditions.

What’s especially interesting this year is the balance across the Big Rivers Conference. In years past, teams like Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson often controlled the field, but this season feels more wide open, with several teams capable of contending on any given day.

Over in the Western Cloverbelt, Bloomer continues to assert itself as an early favorite. With experienced seniors like Tegan Steele, Connor Gould, and Bully Baraboo leading the way, they’ve built a strong foundation. Their depth and leadership make them a team to watch not just in the regular season, but potentially in a Division 2 postseason run as well.

Baseball Navigating Early Challenges

On the baseball side, the season is still finding its footing—thanks in part to unpredictable weather.

Several games this week were interrupted or postponed, including matchups involving Eau Claire North, Rice Lake, Chippewa Falls, and River Falls. That’s the challenge this time of year: trying to stay on schedule while battling the elements.

Even so, a few teams are off to strong starts. Chippewa Falls and Hudson remain unbeaten early in Big Rivers play, setting up a highly anticipated matchup next week. That series is a rematch of last year’s sectional semifinal, which Hudson won on its way to a state appearance—so there’s plenty of history there.

In the Western Cloverbelt, Regis and Elk Mound sit atop the standings, which comes as little surprise. Regis returned a strong core from last season, while Elk Mound continues its tradition of competitive baseball after coming just one game shy of state last year.

Meanwhile, in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, teams like Durand-Arkansaw, Mondovi, and Boyceville are making early noise, each bringing a mix of experience and program success into the season.

Softball Heating Up

Unlike baseball, more softball games managed to get played this week—and the results are starting to shape the conference races.

New Richmond remains unbeaten in the Big Rivers, with Chippewa Falls close behind after picking up a win over Rice Lake. Menomonie currently sits in the mix as well, making this a competitive group to watch as the season unfolds.

In the Western Cloverbelt, McDonell made a major statement with a win over Stanley-Boyd—two teams widely considered conference favorites. They followed that up with another strong performance against Elk Mound, highlighted by a no-hitter from Kelsey Breitenbach. She’s been a dominant force both in the circle and at the plate, leading the Macks early on.

A big test looms for McDonell as they take on Grantsburg in a non-conference matchup that could have postseason implications. With Grantsburg dropping back to Division 4 this year, that game has the feel of a potential playoff preview.

Elsewhere, Bloomer is off to a strong start behind solid pitching and consistent hitting, while Fall Creek—though younger—looks like a team that could find its stride by season’s end. In the Dunn-St. Croix, Colfax has emerged as another unbeaten contender, boasting a powerful lineup and reliable pitching.

College Scene Stays Busy

At the college level, it’s another full slate for both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout.

The Blugolds baseball team hosts UW-Platteville for a pair of doubleheaders this weekend at Carson Park, while softball heads on the road to face UW-La Crosse after a recent sweep of Stevens Point.

Tennis is wrapping up its regular season, with conference championships just around the corner. Meanwhile, golf teams are competing in spring invitationals, and track and field athletes are splitting time between the Drake Relays and the Dick & Mary Johnson Invitational in Eau Claire.

UW-Stout mirrors much of that activity, with teams competing across multiple sports, including baseball and softball at UW-Oshkosh, golf invitationals, and track and field events both locally and nationally.

Final Thoughts

As April winds down and May approaches, the stakes are only getting higher. Conference races are tightening, postseason pictures are beginning to form, and every game, meet, and match carries a little more weight.

Now, if the weather can just cooperate, we’re in for a great stretch of local sports.