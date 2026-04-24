NFL Draft Reaction | I Am… I Said

April 24, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

NFL Draft Reaction | I Am… I Said

April 24, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

NFL Draft Reaction | I Am… I Said

Grant reacts to the most interesting moments from Round 1 of the NFL Draft and looks forward to the Packers selections. Neil Diamond Week comes to a bittersweet end.

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