NFL Draft Reaction | I Am… I Said

Grant reacts to the most interesting moments from Round 1 of the NFL Draft and looks forward to the Packers selections. Neil Diamond Week comes to a bittersweet end. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Draft Day, bullpen BLOWS | SimpsonGrant reacts to the Brewers bullpen struggling in Detroit and another development in the Mike Vrabel / Dianna Russini saga. Brian Simpson of Rock Mornings joins. The NFL Draft is here! See…Read More Brewers pour it on, Stearns’ Mets crashing | Jesse TempleGrant reacts to a positive showing from the Brewers in Detroit and a hilarious result for David Stearns and his New York Mets. The NFL Draft looms, and Jesse Temple makes his weekly appearance. See…Read More Gutekunst speaks, NFL & NBA reactionGrant reacts to Brian Gutekunst's pre-Draft comments and gives some observations of the NHL and NBA playoffs. Will the Packers pick up Lukas Van Ness' 5th year option? See omnystudio.com/listener…Read More Neil Diamond Week 2026 | BukowskiGrant reacts to a Brewers series win in Miami and starts final preparations for the NFL Draft. Peter Bukowski joins. Dexter Lawrence is traded and the Steelers are playing the waiting game. Monday…Read More The cellar of the Central | WagnerGrant draws some similarities between the Brewers and the Cubs, and talks baseball and Old Man Things with Andrew Wagner. Free Phones Friday at 608-321-1670. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More Brewers somehow take the series | GarciaGrant reacts to the Brewers winning the final 2 games of the Blue Jays series and talks about the Packers mindset going into the 2026 season. Will Dexter Lawrence get traded? Justin Garcia stops by.…Read More DISASTER brewing? | Jesse TempleGrant reacts to the Brewers 6th straight loss and the teams weaknesses on offense and in the bullpen. Jesse Temple joins to look back at the Chris McIntosh era. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Fickell faces the music, Brewers in TROUBLE?Grant reacts to Luke Fickell's meeting with the media following the exit of AD Chris McIntosh. The Bucks fallout continues, and the Brewers injuries are mounting. Kate Fox stops by to talk about…Read More PrevNext