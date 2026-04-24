Packers reportedly agree to contract extension with WR Jayden Reed

Just before the start of night two of the 2026 NFL Draft, Green Bay is giving one of its 2023 draft picks a contract extension.

ESPN was the first to report the Packers had rewarded wide receiver Jayden Reed with a three-year, $50 million deal that includes $20 million guaranteed.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed and the Packers now have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $50.25 million in new money, including $20 million guaranteed, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ian Grutman. pic.twitter.com/O9e0pqOy2S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2026

Reed was the second of the team’s two second-round picks in the draft three years ago out of Michigan State. He had a breakout first season, setting numerous rookie receiving records for the franchise while catching 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns. The 26-year-old followed that up with even more yards in year No. 2 where he amassed 857 yards and six more scores. An injury early in the season limited him to seven games and 15 catches a year ago.

The move signals Green Bay’s commitment to Reed for the long-term, especially in the wake of allowing Romeo Doubs to leave for New England in free agency and trading Dontayvion Wicks to Philadelphia earlier in April. Reed, along with second-year wide out Matthew Golden and 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson, figure to lead the Packers receiving core this fall, though additions in the draft seem likely.