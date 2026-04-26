Packers emphasize defensive depth and create kicking competition while drafting only 6 players

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s confidence in its returning players was evident from the way the Packers approached this week’s draft.

With virtually all their starting positions already settled, the Packers made just six draft selections to match their lowest total in franchise history.

It represented a major contrast for general manager Brian Gutekunst, who had averaged 10 picks over his previous eight drafts.

“I’ve talked a little about (how) I like the depth of our football team,” Gutekunst said. I like the way our roster is shaping up. Yeah, I would have loved to have more. But the board didn’t line up like that would have been a good thing for us.”

The other years in which the Packers had only six draft selections were 2001, 2002 and 2004. That 2004 draft also marked the only other time Green Bay selected just one offensive player.

Green Bay’s lone offensive draft pick in 2004 was the seventh-round selection of guard Scott Wells. This year the only offensive player Green Bay selected was Kentucky lineman Jager Burton in the fifth round at No. 153 overall.

The Packers focused on adding defensive depth to help new coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Green Bay selected South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse in the second round (No. 52 overall), Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan in the third (No. 77), Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton in the fourth (No. 120) and Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson in the fifth (No. 201).

Green Bay traded its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks to Dallas last August as part of the package to acquire All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons. The Packers also sent a fifth-round pick to Tampa Bay move up seven spots in the second round to take McClellan. They traded their two seventh-round picks to Seattle for a second sixth-round selection that they used on Florida kicker Trey Smack (No. 216).

Kicking competition

Smack was the only kicker drafted. He will compete with incumbent Brandon McManus, who signed a three-year, $15.3 million contract last year.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Smack said. “I’ve still got the shakes a little bit. I’m like, ‘Wow is this really happening right now?’ ”

McManus missed two field goals and an extra-point attempt in Green Bay’s 31-27 wild-card playoff loss at Chicago.

Green Bay also has Lucas Havrisik, who went 4 of 4 on field-goal attempts while filling in for an injured McManus last season.

“Just like any other position, you can never have enough competition,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Smack made 82.8% of his field-goal attempts at Florida and went 10 of 13 from at least 50 yards.

Another Penn State pass rusher

The selection of Dennis-Sutton had the apparent approval of Parsons, who also starred at Penn State. Parsons posted on Instagram a post Penn State released after the pick was made.

Dennis-Sutton said he spoke with his new teammate a couple of times when Parsons visited Penn State’s campus.

“Obviously he’s the best in the league and yeah, it’s really cool to be alongside him and get the opportunity to play for the Packers,” Dennis-Sutton said.

Dennis-Sutton had 23½ sacks at Penn State, including 8½ each of the past two years. Packers director of player personnel John Wojciechowski said he didn’t expect Dennis-Sutton to remain available in the fourth round.

“It definitely leaves a chip on my shoulder,” Dennis-Sutton said.

Burton is versatile

Green Bay loves drafting versatile offensive linemen, and the Packers believe they’ve found another one in Burton. He made 47 total starts at three different positions (left guard, right guard and center).

“I don’t really have a preference,” Burton said. “Just whatever is going to help the Packers win games.”

Gutekunst has a history of finding quality offensive linemen on the final day of a draft.

Zach Tom, a 2022 fourth-round pick, is Green Bay’s best offensive lineman. Rasheed Walker, a 2022 seventh-round selection, was a three-year starter at left tackle before leaving for Carolina in free agency. Jon Runyan Jr., a 2020 sixth-round selection, was a three-year starting guard for Green Bay before the New York Giants signed him away.

No QBs or RBs

Green Bay didn’t draft anyone who could back up Jordan Love at quarterback or Josh Jacobs at running back

The Packers had one of the NFL’s best backup quarterback situations in the NFL with Malik Willis, who filled in well enough to earn a three-year, $67.5 million contract from the Miami Dolphins. Joining Love on Green Bay’s roster this year are Kyle McCord and Desmond Ridder, who has an 8-10 record in 18 starts.

Green Bay’s running backs aside from Jacobs include Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd, Damien Martinez and Pierre Strong Jr. Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick, has appeared in only one game because of injuries.

Jackson learns from Clinton-Dix

Jackson was the nation’s No. 5 prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports, but he had an inconsistent college career that included stints at Southern California (2022-23) and Alabama (2024-25).

He was benched for a stretch last season. Jackson said he took comfort from the advice of former Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who played for the Packers from 2014-18.

“He became a brother to me,” Jackson said. “He just pulled me aside and had real life conversations.”