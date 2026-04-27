Packers 2026 Draft Class | Mailbag

April 27, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers 2026 Draft Class | Mailbag

April 27, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers 2026 Draft Class | Mailbag

Grant reacts to the Packers Draft. The Badgers go without an NFL draft selection for the first time since 1978. Monday Mailbag at 5:50. 

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