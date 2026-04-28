City, school district hosting five public meetings on building indoor aquatics facility

The La Crosse School District and the City are holding five public meetings over the next month to discuss a potential partnership for a new indoor aquatic center, as aging north-side pools reach breaking points.

The proposal comes as the city has closed the North Side Community Pool near Logan Middle School this season. Repairs for that outdoor facility were estimated at nearly $1 million.

Meanwhile, the indoor pool at Logan High School has been effectively obsolete since it was built in 1979. Superintendent Aaron Engel previously noted the facility hasn’t been able to host meets because it was constructed at 25-meter standards just as competitive swimming shifted to 25-yard requirements.

The indoor pool has been the subject of multiple conversations on WIZM’s The Rick Solem Show, where it’s often pointed out that UW-La Crosse recently completed its indoor fieldhouse back in 2023 to the tune of around $49 million.

Under the potential indoor pool collaboration, the city and school district would develop a year-round facility designed for both student use and community recreation. The YMCA is also involved in discussions regarding a shared-use model. WIZM has also talked to Viterbo’s president in the past, who expressed interest in university involvement.

District and city leaders emphasize that no final decisions have been made and are seeking public feedback through a series of information sessions:

April 29, 6:00 p.m. — Black River Beach House

— Black River Beach House May 7, 6:00 p.m. — South Side Neighborhood Center

— South Side Neighborhood Center May 13, 12:00 p.m. — Virtual

— Virtual May 19, 6:00 p.m. — Logan Middle School

— Logan Middle School May 20, 12:00 p.m. — Virtual

In addition to the meetings, a community survey will be mailed to La Crosse households this week to gather further input on the project’s scope and sustainability.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – La Crosse’s La Crosse North Side Community Pool in 2025.