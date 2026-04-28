NFL BOUND: Sparta’s Cole Wisniewski drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles

A Sparta High School football standout is headed to the NFL.

Cole Wisniewski, a 6-foot-3, 219-pound safety from Texas Tech, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 7th round with the 244th pick Saturday.

He is expected to report to Philadelphia for the team’s rookie minicamp, which runs from May 8-10.

Wisniewski was a three-year starter at Sparta, where he was a dual-threat quarterback and safety. During his senior season, he led the Spartans to their first playoff win in school history and set several program records, including career rushing yards and 68 total touchdowns.

Following his high school career, Wisniewski played 47 games over four active seasons at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

He was a key contributor to the Bison’s 2021 national championship team before a breakout 2023 season, when he led the country with eight interceptions and was named a consensus first-team All-American. He was also a member of the 2024 championship roster while redshirting due to a foot injury.

Wisniewski finished his collegiate career as a graduate transfer at Texas Tech this past season. He started all 14 games for the Red Raiders, recording 78 tackles and earning All-Big 12 honors.

Off the field, Wisniewski was a two-time winner of the NCAA Elite 90 award, which recognizes the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA at the finals site of a national championship.

TOP GRAPHIC: FILE – Texas Tech’s Cole Wisniewski drafted by the Eagles (GRAPHIC: Texas Tech)