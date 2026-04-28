UW-La Crosse’s Dain Walter heading to Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp

Another player from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse football team is getting a shot in the NFL.

Former UW-L left tackle Dain Walter has been invited to the Green Bay Packers rookie mini-camp, scheduled for this Friday through Sunday.

Walter, a New Glarus, Wis., native, is coming off a dominant 2025 season where he started all 11 games without allowing a single sack. His performance earned him First Team All-American honors from both D3football.com and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

“Dain developed himself into a tremendous offensive lineman,” UW-L offensive line coach Andrew McGlenn said in a statement. “His athleticism and length allow him to do special things on the field. I hope these rookie mini camps can answer the questions on how his skill set can translate to professional football.”

During Walter’s final season, the Eagles’ offense averaged nearly 30 points and 386 yards per game. The team finished 8-3 overall, securing their fifth consecutive NCAA Division III playoff berth and advancing to the third round before falling to top-ranked North Central College.

In addition to his national honors, Walter was a First Team All-WIAC selection and a member of the Walter Camp All-America Team.

Walter follows former teammate Jack Studer, who also received a Packers rookie camp invitation following the 2025 season. Studer left UW-L as the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns.

To date, 12 former Eagles have made an NFL or AFL roster, with 10 players being selected in the draft. That list includes standout alumni like wide receiver Bill Schroeder, linebacker Mike Maslowski, and defensive back Ric Mathias.

Even current Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has deep ties to the program — he played two seasons for the Eagles before an injury ended his career. He then joined the coaching staff for the 1995 National Championship team.