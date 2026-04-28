WIAA State Track stays in La Crosse through 2034 with new 8-year deal

The “road to state” for Wisconsin high school track and field athletes is staying in La Crosse.

The WIAA announced an 8-year contract extension Tuesday with UW-La Crosse and Explore La Crosse, ensuring the State Track & Field Championships remain at Roger Harring Stadium through 2034.

While the state meet has been a local fixture since moving from Madison in 1990, this new deal provides long-term stability for one of the city’s most significant annual events.

The state meet has averaged more than 20,000 spectators over the last decade, fueling a projected $4 million annual economic impact for the area, according to Explore La Crosse.

“By working together, we ensure that this continues to be a signature event for our city, region and state — one that not only boosts the local economy, but showcases our wonderful campus,” UW-L Chancellor Dr. James Beeby said in a release.

The news comes as UW-L prepares for a rare “doubleheader” of elite track and field this spring.

In addition to the WIAA state meet June 5-6, the university will host the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 21-23. It marks the fifth time the university has hosted the national collegiate event.

The agreement grants the WIAA full use of the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex, including Mitchell Hall and the Hetzel Fieldhouse.

The 2026 high school tournament series officially kicks off with regionals on May 26 and sectionals on May 29, before state the following week.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – The crowd at the WIAA state track and field meet on June 7, 2025 at Veterans Memorial Field (PHOTO: Kevin Millard)