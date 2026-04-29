Brewers latest, David Hamilton? | Heilprin & Temple

April 29, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers latest, David Hamilton? | Heilprin & Temple

April 29, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers latest, David Hamilton? | Heilprin & Temple

Grant reacts to the latest with the Brewers and laughs at a Red Sox story featuring David Hamilton. Zach Heilprin joins to talk Packers and Badgers, and Jesse Temple makes his weekly visit. 

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