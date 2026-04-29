La Crosse Central coach Todd Fergot takes over leading Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association

La Crosse Central boys basketball coach Todd Fergot is moving into a major statewide leadership role.

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) confirmed Wednesday that its executive board has selected Fergot as the association’s next executive director.

Fergot, who has coached Central the past 22 years, takes over the position from interim director Ken Barrett — a former longtime Central coach himself — who stepped in after the passing of high school basketball legend Jerry Petitgoue in June 2025.

The move puts a La Crosse voice at the helm of the state’s most influential basketball body.

Fergot has been a member of the WBCA for more than 25 years and has served on its executive board since 2023, acting as a liaison to the WIAA during that time.

Since taking over the Central program in 2004-05, Fergot has amassed 395 career wins and eight Mississippi Valley Conference titles.

He’s led the Riverhawks to six Division 2 state tournament appearances, including a state championship in 2017, and the development of two WBCA Mr. Basketball recipients, Kobe King and Johnny Davis.

Fergot will be at the forefront of several major initiatives that have long been priorities for the WBCA.

These include official proposals to the WIAA for the implementation of a 35-second shot clock and the expansion of the state tournament field from four to eight teams per division, according to the association’s legislative record. Other association data highlights a focus on reversing the downward trend of participation in girls high school basketball programs statewide.

While the executive director position is a significant administrative task, it sounds as though Fergot will remain coaching at Central. The Riverhawks finished last season 22-5 and are slated to return a veteran roster for the 2026-27 campaign.

Fergot’s history with the WBCA dates back to 1988, when he played in the association’s All-Star game following his own high school career. Since then, he has been a consistent fixture in the organization’s premier events, serving as an All-Star assistant coach in 2010, 2013, 2019, and 2022, and as a head coach for the All-Star game in 2015.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Central boys basketball coach Todd Fergot (right) holds up the state championship trophy with his team cheering after winning the 2017 title (PHOTO: Aperture by Steve Davis)