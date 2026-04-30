Series WIN but Woody HURT | Mike Renner

April 30, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Series WIN but Woody HURT | Mike Renner

April 30, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Series WIN but Woody HURT | Mike Renner

Grant reacts to a Brewers series win that saw Woodruff leave with an injury. The Packers pick up LVN’s 5th year option and Mike Renner joins to recap the Draft. 

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