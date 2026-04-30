Series WIN but Woody HURT | Mike Renner

Grant reacts to a Brewers series win that saw Woodruff leave with an injury. The Packers pick up LVN’s 5th year option and Mike Renner joins to recap the Draft. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Brewers latest, David Hamilton? | Heilprin & TempleGrant reacts to the latest with the Brewers and laughs at a Red Sox story featuring David Hamilton. Zach Heilprin joins to talk Packers and Badgers, and Jesse Temple makes his weekly visit. See…Read More Improvement brewing? | Hogg & FoxGrant examines possible path's for internal improvements for the Brewers and continues to react to the Packers draft. Curt Hogg and Kate Fox join. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More Packers 2026 Draft Class | MailbagGrant reacts to the Packers Draft. The Badgers go without an NFL draft selection for the first time since 1978. Monday Mailbag at 5:50. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More NFL Draft Reaction | I Am… I SaidGrant reacts to the most interesting moments from Round 1 of the NFL Draft and looks forward to the Packers selections. Neil Diamond Week comes to a bittersweet end. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Draft Day, bullpen BLOWS | SimpsonGrant reacts to the Brewers bullpen struggling in Detroit and another development in the Mike Vrabel / Dianna Russini saga. Brian Simpson of Rock Mornings joins. The NFL Draft is here! See…Read More Brewers pour it on, Stearns’ Mets crashing | Jesse TempleGrant reacts to a positive showing from the Brewers in Detroit and a hilarious result for David Stearns and his New York Mets. The NFL Draft looms, and Jesse Temple makes his weekly appearance. See…Read More Gutekunst speaks, NFL & NBA reactionGrant reacts to Brian Gutekunst's pre-Draft comments and gives some observations of the NHL and NBA playoffs. Will the Packers pick up Lukas Van Ness' 5th year option? See omnystudio.com/listener…Read More Neil Diamond Week 2026 | BukowskiGrant reacts to a Brewers series win in Miami and starts final preparations for the NFL Draft. Peter Bukowski joins. Dexter Lawrence is traded and the Steelers are playing the waiting game. Monday…Read More PrevNext