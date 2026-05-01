Central’s Todd Fergot on his new statewide role, bringing on a shot clock and expanding state tournament

Todd Fergot joined the Rick Solem Show to talk about the big role he was just given, becoming the executive director of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, and some their priorities, like implementing a shot clock and expanding the state tournament.

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Fergot has been the boys basketball coach at Central High in La Crosse for 22 years and that’s not changing. But he now takes over this statewide organization that oversees both boys and girls basketball.

We talk the WBCA’s big priorities, including the positives and negatives around implementing a 35-second shot clock, what it means to expand the state tournament and getting participation back up in girls basketball.

Along with state tournament expansion, we also talked about the idea of playing at other venues, like Lambeau Field or the Brewers stadium.

Fergot noted part of the deal to take on the WBCA role was to remain coach at Central and we discuss some of his legacy there, like getting to state six times, winning and losing titles and coaching players like Johnny Davis, who was taken No. 10 in the NBA draft.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Central boys basketball coach Todd Fergot (right) holds up the state championship trophy with his team cheering after winning the 2017 title (PHOTO: Aperture by Steve Davis)