Local Sports Roundup: Conference Races Heating Up as May Arrives

As the calendar flips to May, the local sports scene across the Chippewa Valley is starting to hit its stride. Conference races are tightening, postseason play is right around the corner, and several teams are making strong early statements. Here’s a full look at what’s happening across baseball, softball, soccer, and beyond.

⚾ Hudson Baseball Stays Red Hot

If there’s one team setting the tone right now, it’s Hudson. The Raiders remain undefeated and continue to prove why they’re the top-ranked team in Division 1.

Hudson picked up two wins this week over Chippewa Falls, showcasing a team that looks every bit like a state contender. After reaching the state tournament last year, much of that core has returned—and it shows. They’re experienced, deep, and playing with confidence.

In the Big Rivers Conference, Hudson appears to be the team to beat, though challengers like River Falls, Chippewa Falls, and New Richmond are all within striking distance. Still, early on, Hudson is clearly the standard.

⚾ Western Cloverbelt Baseball: Wide Open Race

Unlike the Big Rivers, the Western Cloverbelt Conference doesn’t have a clear frontrunner just yet.

Elk Mound is making noise in its first year in the conference, picking up a solid 8-4 win over Stanley-Boyd. They’ve quickly established themselves as a contender.

Fall Creek is also right in the mix after a win over McDonell, while Regis and Cadott split their matchups this week, further showing how balanced the conference is.

With teams playing back-to-back games during the week, pitching depth is becoming a major factor. This format forces teams to rely on more than just one ace, adding another layer of strategy to an already competitive conference.

🥎 Softball: Key Matchups Loom

In the Big Rivers Conference, Chippewa Falls and New Richmond are tied atop the standings after a busy week. Chippewa Falls picked up a big win over Eau Claire Memorial, while Hudson knocked off New Richmond.

Now, all eyes turn to next week when Chippewa Falls and New Richmond face off—a matchup that could create some separation at the top.

Over in the Western Cloverbelt, McDonell holds a slim lead over Stanley-Boyd after a dominant 10-1 win over Regis. But with another matchup between McDonell and Stanley-Boyd still ahead, that race is far from decided.

Bloomer, Fall Creek, and Cadott are all still in the hunt, making this another conference to watch closely down the stretch.

⚽ Soccer Spotlight & Tournament Action

Girls soccer had a quieter slate recently, but several teams continue to stand out. Rice Lake and River Falls are off to strong starts, while traditional powers like Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson remain in the mix.

This weekend, attention shifts to the Lori Bemenister Memorial Tournament in Eau Claire. The event continues to grow and features both high school and college competition across multiple sites.

If you’re a soccer fan, this is one of the best opportunities of the season to catch high-quality play in one place.

⛳ Golf Season Gaining Momentum

Spring weather has been relatively cooperative, allowing golf teams to stay on schedule—a big win for a sport often at the mercy of Wisconsin conditions.

Conference meets are underway, and Bloomer is emerging as a team to watch in the Cloverbelt. With regionals and sectionals just a few weeks away, teams are beginning to fine-tune their lineups and build momentum for postseason play.

🏈 Coaching News: Altoona Promotes from Within

Altoona football has found its next head coach, promoting defensive coordinator Kellen Lager to the top spot.

The move provides continuity for the program and keeps a familiar voice in the locker room—something that can be invaluable for player development and program stability.

🏫 College Corner: Regular Seasons Wrapping Up

At UW-Eau Claire, the Bluegolds are entering the final stretch:

Baseball sits at 19-17 overall (12-12 in conference) and is pushing to finish above .500 as they close the regular season against River Falls before the WIAC tournament.

sits at 19-17 overall (12-12 in conference) and is pushing to finish above .500 as they close the regular season against River Falls before the WIAC tournament. Softball continues an impressive season at 28-10 and will wrap up at home before postseason play begins.

Meanwhile, UW-Stout teams are also closing out their regular seasons, with baseball and softball both preparing for conference tournament action.

Track & field athletes are competing in WIAC Championships this weekend, while golf teams are finishing up their spring schedules.

🏈 Local Athlete Spotlight: Jack Strand Signs with Atlanta

One of the biggest local storylines comes from the football world, where Chippewa Valley native Jack Strand has signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Strand heads into rookie minicamp with a real opportunity. With a relatively open quarterback depth chart, he could compete for a roster spot—potentially even the No. 3 role.

For a local athlete, it’s a huge step—and definitely a storyline to follow as the NFL preseason approaches.

Final Thoughts

With May now underway, everything starts to feel more real. Conference races are tightening, postseason play is on the horizon, and every game carries a little more weight.

From dominant teams like Hudson baseball to wide-open battles in the Cloverbelt, there’s no shortage of storylines to follow across the Chippewa Valley.

Stay tuned—this is when the season really gets fun.