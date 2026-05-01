WIAA’s Stephanie Hauser on her son starting for the Celtics, bringing state to Lambeau and UW-La Crosse hosting track

It’s not often you randomly go to interview someone and learn she’s the wife of your old high school coach, but that’s just what happened in talking with Stephanie Hauser. Not only is she the WIAA’s executive director, but her husband is my old basketball coach from Hortonville High School.

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But we skipped right over how much Dave Hauser may have yelled at me in gym class and immediately had to talk about their son, Sam Hauser, who’s a starter for the Boston Celtics, an NBA champion and one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.

Then we talked about their daughter Nicki Hauser being an assistant volleyball coach at Missouri, which is playing Nebraska at Wrigley Field this fall.

After that, we got into some WIAA business, including keeping state track and field at UW-La Crosse through 2034 — an eight-year deal and one of the longest deals they’ve ever done. Before we discussed that deal — which she told me after the podcast (because she was off on her figures at the end) is for $145,000 a year — we talked about my idea to have state football at Lambeau Field or state baseball at the Brewers stadium.